1 student injured in shooting at Mt Tabor High School in Winston-Salem; deputies searching for suspect

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A school shooting shut down a high school in Winston-Salem.

Mount Tabor High School is on lockdown after one person was shot. That student has been taken to the hospital. No other injuries have been reported and police say that the campus is secured.

Students inside Mount Tabor High School waiting, courtesy of Ben Kirkland

Other schools in the area are locked down as well, but this is out of an abundance of caution, not a report of any secondary incidents.

The police are actively looking for the suspect.

Winston-Salem police has a hazardous devices unit on scene. Greensboro Police Department is assisting Winston-Salem and Forsyth County agencies.

Parents are asked to go to the Harris Teeter on Peacehaven Road and are advised that busses might be delayed in the afternoon.

Dismissals are delayed at other schools in Winston-Salem right now.

A couple at the scene says their daughter was at the school at the time of the shooting. They were able to get in touch with their daughter and confirmed that she is OK.

“Your heart stops for a few minutes until you finally get in touch with them,” the father said.

FOX8 has crews on the scene and this story will be updated as details emerge.