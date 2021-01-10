Lansing shooting sends person to hospital

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— The Lansing Police Department stated early this morning shooting took place leaving one man in stable condition, but serious condition.

The department said the shooting took place around 3:30 A.M. at the 700 Block of Chicago Avenue.

WLNS learned a 53-year-old man was shot, and had serious injuries, but remains in stable condition.

The Lansing Police Department says the circumstances are under investigation, but so far no one is in custody.

