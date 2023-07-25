LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A shortage of corrections officers is taking a toll on Michigan’s prisons.

With more than 1,000 open positions, current staff are saying they feel trapped too after being forced to work daily overtime hours to keep the facilities running.

“Today I get to go home, I get to sleep for three hours, so I can see my kid for an hour. And then I come right back to work,” said Bethaney Perhne, a five-year veteran of the Corrections Department. “For me, it can be between 40 to 80 hours a week, just depending how many days they want to mandate us.”

The Michigan Department of Corrections has admitted staffing problems, and says they plan on using $12 million towards bonuses and recruiting.

“We’re talking about post-retirement benefits, hybrid pension legislation for example, retiree healthcare benefits,” said Byron Osborn, president of the Michigan Corrections Organization. “There is no pension for corrections officers right now, and there’s no retiree healthcare.”

In the meantime, officers say it’s a bad situation all around. The Department of Corrections says recent training sessions were only half full, which likely means the crisis is going to get worse.

If you or someone is interested in a job, click the link for more information.