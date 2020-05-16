Shove It Pizza Truck reinvents itself with delivery, offers Pizza Chef Kid Kits, too

LANSING (WLNS) – Over the years Shove It Pizza Truck had been visible throughout the greater Lansing area, from the downtown Capitol to Mason, Okemos, St. Johns, and at festivals and farmer’s markets.

Today they’re visible in other ways.

Orders are placed online by 8 p.m. and delivered the next day. The menu is listed daily on at shoveitpizzatruck.com, as well as on Facebook facebook.com/shoveitpizza.

“We wanted to put up a fight,” said Cameron Glinke, brainstorming with his wife Brenda immediately “when this all started.” They were losing huge corporate events.

They asked the question: “How can we make this work?”

The new model has them up until 11 p.m.-midnight working on a spreadsheet of orders and mapping out a delivery schedule for the next day. (Brenda is masterful at “logistics,” Cameron said.) Then he gets up at 6 a.m. to make the partially baked pizzas, packages them and makes deliveries all day. Customers give them directions like “leave pizzas on the doorstep” or “don’t worry, the dogs will let us know when you arrive.” They even have neighborhoods gather together for a Shove It Night, ordering at the same time to have a virtual pizza party with friends.

The biggest success has been the Pizza Chef Kid Kits, which are a Saturday-only delivery because of the demand. They sold 85 the first time they did it.

Each kit includes a dough ball, flour, sauce, cheese and pepperoni (if ordered). Kids will also receive an activity page full of fun Michigan facts from Grand Rapids-based Brix Soda and pizza stickers. Price is $8 per kit or $6 per kit if you order 3 or more. Each kit includes instructions.

“Kids are getting bored so we wanted to do something fun,” said Brenda, who was inspired by Mitten Raised bakery in East Lansing, which is doing cookie and doughnut kits.

“It keeps the hands busy,” she added. “It’s just cute watching all the little creations.”

Even though the money is tight, the couple is still able to go give back to the community thanks to loyal customers who are ordering sometimes twice a week, and large tips.

“They have been tipping above and beyond, which is cool because we have been able to drop off to 10-15 pizzas to families we know that didn’t get choices,” Brenda said.

“We have always tried to give back, and I didn’t want this to turn into a situation where our story during this time, was ‘yeah we made it, but we completely cut off any charity stuff we usually do.’ That’s because of our customers.”

Order at shoveitpizzatruck.com/order

This article is adapted from MLive.