LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing police confirm one person is dead and four others injured from a single-car crash around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Investigators tell 6 News the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, crashed into a tree and caught fire. The first officers to arrive on the scene said they needed to pull some of the passengers out of the vehicle and believe a total of five were inside the car.

