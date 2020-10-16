Sister gives brother gift of life

MICHIGAN (WLNS) — A special bond between a brother and a sister is made stronger by the gift of a second chance.

Abby Hernandez, the kidney donor said the transfer was impactful.

“They said that it was a small kidney, but it was powerful. That it started working instantly.”

Abby said it was a no-brainer, giving a small part of herself to her brother, Oscar, who she said, gave her everything.

“He’s taught me everything as far as like sports and you know, how to be that girly-tomboish…”

Oscar was diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome at just two years old, sending him down years of dialysis and a failed transplant.

The whole family was tested hoping to be a donor match, but their prayers were not answered until their youngest, Abby.

“You hear about it, but then when it hits your family it hits home, you know? So I guess giving him that opportunity to be able to do those things that he couldn’t do before is what really drove me to give him my kidney.”

The two siblings are six years apart in age, but in the era of six feet apart, they have never felt closer.