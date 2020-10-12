Skubick: A bipartisan challenge ahead

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—-Governor Whitmer and the two GOP leaders in the state Legislature have pledged to work with each other to respond to the COVID crisis, but the recent exchange of words suggests that might be tough to achieve.

One issue, while both Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield condemned the actions of those arrested for planning to kidnap and possibly kill the governor last week, they say she should have let them know what’s going on.

Now some disagree with that claim, saying Whitmer didn’t have the authority to inform them about the plot, as that power was in the hands of the those leading the investigation, the FBI.

Governor Whitmer maintains that despite their differences, she hopes the trio can overcome the hyper-partisan tension seen across the country, and do what’s best for the state of Michigan.

Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick has more in the video above.