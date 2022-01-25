Skubick: GM’s $7 billion investment creates jobs, economic opportunities

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — General Motors has helped the state of Michigan turn a huge loss into a major victory. The company will invest $7 billion dollars into two manufacturing plants near Lansing and in Oakland County.

GM’s CEO Mary Barra reports United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW) workers will help the company compete in the new Electric Vehicle (EV) market.

“That includes thousands of employees who will help us make our home state the epicenter of the electric vehicle industry,” said Barra.

There was no applause last September when Ford announced it was building electric car battery plants, not in Michigan, but down south. It was a stunning loss for the governor and the GOP legislature. but GM came to the rescue to turn sorrow into smiles.

“We are thrilled. we are thrilled about this announcement today,” said Whitmer.

With a roster of elected officials from both parties, state and local governments, the CEO of General Motors was doling out the cash and creating jobs, starting in Oakland County.

The Lake Orion plant will be converted with $4 billion dollars to build more electric vehicles.

“This will create more than 2,350 new jobs and retain approximately 1,000 new jobs when the plant is fully up in 2024,” continued Barra.

Next to its plant near Lansing, a new electric car battery plant valued at $2.5 billion will be built.

“The new plant here will ultimately create 1,700 new jobs when it is fully operational in 2024,” said Barra.

GM will also put another $510 million into two existing plants in Lansing.

Work on electric vehicles will have a huge impact on the state’s overall economy.

“Those jobs will generate more than 35 billion in personal income over the next 20 years. that’s $35 billion in economic growth for Michiganders that will be spent on small businesses, and investing in communities to help them grow and thrive,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

GM is getting a host of tax breaks from state taxpayers from a billion-dollar job incentive program created by the governor and the GOP legislature, which has not always worked with the Democratic governor on other issues.

“You may have heard that Governor Whitmer and I don’t always agree with one another,” said Senator Mike Shirkey. “But the economic well-being of our state isn’t a partisan matter. High-quality jobs don’t have a party affiliation.

The UAW endorses these investments. Union leader James Harris credited his members for working hard.

“Today is about you. It’s about your future. it’s about your hard work and perseverance and sticking with it. This is your just reward,” said Harris.

A reward of $7 billion is the largest single investment in any state made by General Motors.