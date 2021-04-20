Skubick: Governor Whitmer Speaks-up about her visit to Florida visiting her sick-father

LANSING, Mich, (WLNS)—Governor Gretchen Whitmer confirmed prior to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases she traveled to Florida to visit her 80-year-old sick father, Richard Whitmer.

The Whitmer administration suggested Michigan residents not to travel out-of-state amid spring break; however, the Michigan governor did not issue an order to ban nationwide traveling.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Tiffany Brown, the governor’s communication director said her travel did not occur on spring break and stated the governor was assisting her elderly father.

The Detroit Free Press also stated Tiffany Brown added her father was fully vaccinated, the governor tested herself each day for COVID-19, and never tested positive.

“A short two full-day trip to check in on my father who is battling some chronic illness and he’s a very private person, and I feel terrible that I had to share that much.” Gov. Whitmer said, “but it was certainly not spring break. I was doing my job from a distance and helping a parent who needed a little help.”

Currently, the governor is facing negative backlash from state GOP members who have openly referred to the visit as “hypocritical” amid her suggestion asking Michigan residents to avoid out-of-state travel.

Michigan’s COVID-19 cases continued to surge, and each day the daily case count went up. On April 20, 2021, alone, Michigan reported 5,259 new cases of COVID-19 and 85 deaths.

During a press conference, Governor Whitmer announced her nationwide travel.

“I was not partying in Miami. It’s different from what they are portraying and it’s unfortunate in this environment it seems like people are more bent on scoring political points,” Gov. Whitmer stated.

Tiffany Brown also announced the trips were two days, or less, followed public health guidelines, and were brief.