SKUBICK: Unlock Michigan calls for Supreme Court ruling on signature verification

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— The Michigan Supreme Court is being asked to order the Secretary of State to speed up the process of counting signatures on a petition seeking to erase the governor’s unilateral authority to issue executive orders during the pandemic.

Those organizing the petition say they’ve filed more than 500,000 signatures, 200, 000 more than what is required by law to send it to the State Legislature.

The problem? The office of Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says, it’ll take her 105 days to verify the signatures, meaning it would make it to the house floor, where it’s expected the GOP run Legislature would approve it.

Enter the Supreme Court, who the co-chair of Unlock Michigan filed a lawsuit, demanding the Secretary of State’s office count the names within sixty days.

When asked about it before filing the lawsuit, Unlock Michigan Co-Chair Ron Armstrong said, he’s accusing Benson, of playing politics.

“We have a governor, Attorney General, and Secretary of State who don’t like this approach, and if they reclaim the House, the idea is maybe they wouldn’t have the votes in the legislature to take this up. There’s no reason she can’t get it done,” says Armstrong.

The secretary argues her team does not have the time to do that because it is focused on the upcoming election, and she’s not offering any special treatment.

“I’m going to treat this petition with the professionals in my department just like any other” says Benson.

Unlock Michigan hopes the State Supreme Court, will rule differently.