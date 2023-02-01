WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – U.S. Representatives Tim Walberg and Elissa Slotkin have been assigned their committee seats in the 118th Congress.

Republican Rep. Walberg was assigned to serve on the House Energy and Commerce Committee and the House Education and the Workforce Committee.

“My focus remains on serving the people of Michigan’s 5th District. With these committee assignments, I plan to help lead congressional efforts to unleash domestic energy production, bridge the digital divide, empower parents, develop a modernized workforce, and build a strong economy,” Rep. Walberg said in a press release.

Rep. Walberg will also serve on the Innovation, Data, and Commerce, the Communications and Technology, Energy, and Health, Employment Labor and Pension subcommittees.

Rep. Tim Walberg.

Democrat Rep. Slotkin will serve as the co-chair of the Congressional Cybersecurity Caucus. She was named co-chair by former Republican Rep. Jim Langevin. Slotkin will co-chair the caucus with Republican Rep. Mike McCaul from Texas.

Rep. McCaul co-founded the caucus alongside Langevin in 2008.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin