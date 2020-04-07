Small businesses in Greater Lansing receive grants

Small shops around Mid-Michigan are struggling right now. Many are forced to close and the ones that are opened their business is going way down.

Some businesses in Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham counties received a $10,000 grant to help keep their shops running.

The grants were given by The Lansing Economic Area Partnership also known as LEAP. They received over 1,800 applicants and had a tough time choosing only 60.

Groovy donuts was one of the businesses who got the good news.

Owner Andrew Gauthier says he was shocked when he found out he was one of the businesses selected. “I opened my email and I happened to see congratulations from LEAP and I went really, I had to read the email three or four times,” says Gauthier.

CEO of LEAP, Bob Trezise says this was both a heart warming and heart breaking experience. The businesses who were not selected can still apply and be eligible for a loan from LEAP if the funding becomes available.