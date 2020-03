LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) Sunday morning, a Metro PCS store on Saginaw hwy near Lansing mall was burglarized.

Lansing Police responded around 4:00 am.

When 6 news arrived on the scene, an entire window and a door were smashed.





No word on how much the suspect(s) got away with.

At this time, no one is in custody for this crime.

This is an ongoing investigation, 6 news will update you when we learn more.