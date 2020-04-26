SNL delivers a spoof ‘Message from Gov. Whitmer’

This photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., Friday, April 17, 2020. Whitmer said she hopes to gradually begin reopening the state’s economy on May 1 after weeks of a strict stay-at-home order that has crippled businesses and caused more than 1 million unemployed people to seek aid during the coronavirus crisis. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, Pool)

NEW YORK (WLNS) – The long-running NBC sketch comedy show “Saturday Night Live” has provided its take on Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Set in a wooded area, cast member Cecily Strong offered up a spoofed message from the governor about recent headlines including President Donald Trump’s reference to her as “that woman from Michigan” and the recent protests outside the state capital and her residence.

“While other govs get cool nicknames like daddy Cuomo…Trump refers to me as that woman from Michigan, but I’m not offended because I am proud to be from Michigan and that woman is also what Trump calls his wife,” says Strong’s Whitmer in the nearly three-minute sketch during which she sips from time to time on a Labatt Blue beer.

Strong’s version of Whitmer also points out the possible double standard of other governors placing restrictions in place for stay-at-home orders to flatten the curve of COVID-19 but hers are “somehow too far.”

The recent protests also do not escape lambasting in the sketch.

“Look people, it’s live free or die, not live free and die,” says Strong’s Whitmer, while also taking issue with Trump advisor Stephen Morse’s comparison of the protesters to civil rights icon and Detroit native the late Rosa Parks.

This article is adapted from MLive.