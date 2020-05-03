SNL star blown away by Michigan care package from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a briefing May 1, 2020, on the state’s response to coronavirus. (Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

MICHIGAN (WLNS) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has given Saturday Night Live star Cecily Strong a taste of Michigan – literally.

According to MLive, the Michigan governor recently sent Strong a “Michigan care package” full of Kalamazoo-based Bell’s Brewery beer and memorabilia, in honor of Strong’s recent portrayal of “that woman from Michigan.”

Strong offered up a spoofed message from the governor last weekend, where she poked fun at recent headlines like President Donald Trump’s reference to Whitmer as “that woman from Michigan” and protests outside the state capital.

The SNL star thanked Whitmer in an Instagram post Saturday showing off the “Michigan care package,” which included four cases of Bell’s Brewery beer, a T-shirt, stickers and other items.

“Got a giant and gorgeous Michigan care package sent to New York courtesy of that super cool woman from Michigan,” Strong wrote on Instagram. “Honestly, this blew me away!”

The gift was full of Bell’s Brewery souvenirs, a toast to Strong’s parody which portrayed the Michigan governor sipping a Labatt Blue beer.

“We love Canada, but we drink Michigan beer,” Whitmer said in the interview.

The video, which aired April 25, features Strong’s Whitmer offering some tips for those wishing to exercise their freedom of speech, including staying home.