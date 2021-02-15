Snow trucks preparing for snow storm

LANSING, (WLNS) Snow plow companies throughout the state are preparing for tonight’s snow storm.

6 news spoke with a local company called Mr. Winter Snow Services, employee Chad Morton says he’s ready for tonight’s snow storm.

The company has about 50 employees that plow large commercial areas like grocery stores and hospitals.

Morton has been working with the company for a few years and tells me, it’s not a surprise that it’s going to be a long night. He says he’ll start plowing right away when the snow falls if it’s heavy and sticks, if not he’ll wait until later on to get to work.

” We have a lot of equipment, lot of times we deal with traffic , and lots with cars in it so a lot of times it’s a little bit slower, usually it depends it takes 45 minutes to an hour sometimes 2 hours, 3 hours on lots,” says Morton.

Morton says he wants people to remember to keep their distance from snow trucks so they can do their job.