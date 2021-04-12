“Snowy McPlowface” Lansing releases community named snowplows

Snowplows works to clear the road during a winter storm Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Snow and ice blanketed large swaths of the U.S. on Sunday, prompting canceled flights, making driving perilous and reaching into areas as far south as Texas’ Gulf Coast, where snow and sleet were expected overnight. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

LANSING. Mich. (WLNS)— The city of Lansing is in charge of plowing and salting over 400 miles of city streets during the winter when Michigan resident’s brave the cold, icy roads, and snowy conditions.

Lansing wanted to spice up their plow names and involve the local community in the process. They had a voting process, and with over 1,500 votes submitted by local residents, they were able to name their plows; Coldsmobile, Creedence Clear-Road Revival, Darth Blader, David Plowie, Frandolorian, Gordie Plow, Han Snowlo, Leslie Snowpe, Ope Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya, Quality Plowy, REO Plowagon, Sleetwood Mac, Snow-bi Wan Kenobi, Snowbody’s Business, Snowy Mcplowface, Squality-Dairy, Tom Blizzo and Trouble with the Cold Snap.

These truck numbers that correspond with each snowplow name will be released prior to next winter. Plus, residents will also be able to locate their truck number and name on the snow plow map at the time of the snowfall.