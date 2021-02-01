Some restaurants waiting to reopen dine in services due to restrictions on capacity

Lansing, Mich, (WLNS)- Despite being forced to close their dining rooms for months– some restaurant owners say – financially – re-opening under the newest restrictions doesn’t make sense.

Kyle and Dan Malone are the owners of Ozone’s Brewhouse in Old Town.

They say with the current restrictions reopening their dine-in services isn’t the best thing to do right now.

“That 25% that only gives us 20 people inside and that, unfortunately, doesn’t cover our cost,” says Kyle Malone.

Dan Malone says, he’ll feel more comfortable reopening when cases are steadily decreasing.

“We’d also like to see that Michigan is staying stable, one of the last things we want is having to close again cause every time we have to go to open and close you’re dropping 10 to 15 thousand dollars you know at that particular time, so stable numbers, 50% capacity, starting to see it warm up we’re ready to come back,” says Dan Malone.

Ozone’s Brewhouse is not the only one keeping its doors closed.

A few miles down the street, Old Town Diner has been shut down since November 17th and the owners say they’re not planning on reopening until the capacity limit is 50%.

“Occupancy for us is only 54 so 25 percent of that is 12 to 15 people so it’s just not worth it,” says Jessica Cooper.

Both places are not even offering carry-out service, but they say they are getting a lot of support from the community and that’s what gives them hope.