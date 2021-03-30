Something you might not know about Ancestry.com

(DOUG JESSOP’S UTAH SUCCESS STORIES – ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Businesses are like kids and clothing. As they get bigger, they need room to grow. In this episode of Utah Success Stories, I had the pleasure to interview a man that helps entrepreneurs find more space. Please note that this is a condensed version of a very intriguing eighteen plus minute Jessop’s Journal interview that you can watch in it’s entirety by CLICKING HERE.

Brandon Fugal is THE commercial real estate icon for Utah. As the Chairman of Collier’s International in Utah; he has represented hundreds of high-profile projects across the entire Wasatch Front. At last count, Brandon has projects in 25 Utah municipalities.

So what’s the backstory on Brandon? He told me; “At age 13, my father received a book on Father’s Day, called Iacocca, which was the great autobiography of the automotive icon Lee Iacocca. I picked up that book that weekend and out of curiosity I started reading it and I ended up reading it cover to cover and it changed my whole world view.

I asked Brandon what his definition of an entrepreneur was. His reply: “My definition of an entrepreneur is anyone who really looks at bringing a product or service to market and is trying to come up with a better mousetrap, a better way to serve the community and mankind.”

Brandon continued; “Everyone starts from small beginnings. Every great business started in someone’s garage, in someone’s basement or on the back of a napkin.”

One of the entrepreneurs he has helped goes back to the 1990’s with a little genealogy company just starting a website called Ancestry.com. Company executives came to him as said, “We have just a handful of us in the old WordPerfect publishing space behind the Orem post office but we except some growth in the future and need some help with that. Would you be willing to sit down with us and help us with our growth strategy?”

How is Ancestry.com doing now? Brandon grinned as he said, “Well their headquarters that I put them in just a couple of years ago is two hundred thousand square feet in Lehi, Utah. It was funny to see their growth from two thousand square feet to hundreds of thousands of square feet and being one of the most successful online enterprises and websites in history has been really gratifying.”

Why does Brandon do what he does? As he put it; “To be able to see a tangible manifestation of one’s labors. To be able to have a seat at the table and be able to assist and advise those that are literally changing the landscape of our world, is a thrill.”

UPCOMING STORY TEASE ALERT: Come to find out that he is also the owner of a very interesting property that is the subject of a History Channel show called “The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch.” I’ll be doing a special Jessop’s Journal episode with inside information from Brandon soon.

