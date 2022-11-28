Alexandru Claudiu Pascu, 24, of Romania, was deported back to Romania by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers. (Photo by ICE)

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — The son of a reputed Romanian mob boss has been sent back to Eastern Europe after crossing the border illegally into South Texas, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said.

Alexandru Claudiu Pascu, 24, who also is known as Marco Kalu, “is the son of reputed Romania crime boss Marcel Kalu,” ICE officials said.

Pascu was apprehended on Oct. 20, 2021, near the border in Roma, Texas, an ICE spokesperson told Border Report on Monday.

He was released into the United States “pending determination of his immigration status,” ICE officials said.

But on May 16, he was arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on domestic battery charges. He also was charged with discharging a gun. He was convicted of domestic battery on June 2 in a Las Vegas court and was being held at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas.

In September, ICE officers with the agency’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) department received an immigration detainer from an immigration judge.

On Nov. 9, Pascu was deported from a Las Vegas jail back to Romania, where he was met by Romanian authorities, ICE officials said. He has been convicted by a Romanian court of battery stemming from a nightclub incident that left one person hospitalized for over two weeks, ICE officials said in a media release.

Pascu is referred to as an “underling” in a Newsweek article, which says Pascu was put under international prosecution for “beating two young men in the toilet of a club in Bucharest.”

Newsweek reports that his father is a “feared underworld leader” who is “under international investigation.”