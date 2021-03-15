A Michigan-native has her South-Asian dream wedding amid the COVID-19 pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The COVID-19 pandemic has majorly impacted all areas of society. The beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic stirred cancellations, re-booking, and postponements for all weddings globally.

During, the pre-COVID era, an average South-Asian American wedding could consist of over 1,000 people, and each day could be sporadically spread out from days to months. The dates are usually decided between both families. However, South-Asian weddings are still continuing, but with a very unique trend. Many newly-weds have decided to have their ceremonial wedding now and will have a future celebration filled with food, various people, and more of their very own cultural aspects.

One of those newly-weds to decide on a ceremonial wedding was Mariya Ahmed who married the love of her life, Mahir Huq, on thanksgiving weekend in 2020. Ahmed and Huq are Michigan-natives and both of them stem from South-Asian descent. According to Ahmed, her wedding was a very unique experience.

“I feel like COVID shouldn’t stop life for us, but we should at least follow those guidelines,” Ahmed exclaimed. “We can celebrate, do things in the proper way, sanitize, surround ourselves with family, and most importantly keep a safe distance.”

During Thanksgiving weekend 2020, a new set of Governor Whitmer’s statewide COVID-19 orders were placed. Therefore, Ahmed kept her gathering very intimate with only 20 people. Ahmed stated each person was close-family, and all attendees were required to have a negative COVID test in order to RSVP.

“With COVID your kind of free to do whatever you want,” Ahmed stated, “cancel all of those people you have never met before, and that includes your parent’s friends, and if you want to do an intimate wedding it’s possible right now.”

However, in order to make her intimate gathering in her home very special Ahmed worked with Sabah Khan a new Michigan-travelling wedding planar for South-Asian American parties. Khan’s company is called, “Dolce Event Decor,” and she runs her business with her friend. Khan says her ultimate goal is to always make the bride’s life easier. However, at first COVID-19 restrictions were tough for her to manage, but now Khan stated it’s become extremely easy for her to plan around guidelines. ‘

“We kind of communicate beforehand what they need to go in take a look at the area,” Khan stated, “and have them kind of be in a safe-spot…where we go in and decorate to start taking care of everything.”

However, with the pandemic plans can always change Khan stated couples and families should always have a back-up plan. Khan suggests constant communication and understanding COVID guidelines before booking out a wedding-venue. Khan also suggests checking with the hall a week beforehand to make sure their policies haven’t changed amid the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Ahmed was able to get her dream-ceremonial wedding.

“It made me realize that sometimes you don’t need to have such a big party to have those same feelings,” Ahmed said, “and I think it’s just a very big blessing that I had the chance to do it.”