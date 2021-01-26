Southwest joins other major airlines in banning emotional support animals in airplane cabins

DALLAS, Texas (WLNS) – Starting March 1st, emotional support animals will no longer be allowed in the cabins of Southwest Airlines flights.

While trained service dogs will still be allowed in the cabin, emotional support animals will not. Normal dogs and cats will be allowed in the cabin, but only if they are kept in a carrier under a seat.

The U.S. Transportation Department says airlines recently reversed its longstanding regulation that required airlines to allow emotional support animals. Airlines claimed that passengers abused that rule to avoid paying fees for their pets. The policy led to some high-profile incidents involving unconventional animals, including squirrels and a peacock.

Southwest is the last of American’s six largest airlines to ban emotional support animals.