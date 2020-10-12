Sparrow announces plans to add outpatient surgical center

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)–Sparrow Health Systems announced a big new project for its main campus on Michigan Avenue, a three-story, 100-thousand square foot outpatient surgery center and medical office facility.

The project, which will occupy several lots near the northwest corner of Michigan and Pennsylvania, will increase convenience and access to patients.

It will also keep jobs in the area, and provide potential employment growth.

They hope to break ground in 2021. The project is expected to cost about 30 million dollars.