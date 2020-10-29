Sparrow changes hospital visitation restrictions as COVID cases rise

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– As COVID-19 case continue to rise here in Michigan, Sparrow Hospital tells 6 News they’ve made changes to it’s hospital visitation restrictions.

This comes after earlier this week the hospital announced they were seeing a record number of COVID-19 patients.

“Back in September we started to see COVID numbers go up on our testing platform and we expected about 3 weeks after that that we would see increased hospital admissions, that’s happened,” said Alan Vierling, President of Sparrow Hospital.

New visitation restrictions include:

Only two people can visit patients during the stay ( one in the room at a time)

The two individuals can not change during the hospital stay

Exceptions to the rule include children, in which case both parents can be in the room, and end of life scenarios

Sparrow says the restrictions went into place yesterday, and will continue indefinably until there is a decline in the volume of patients and positive tests.