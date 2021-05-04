Sparrow expands COVID-19 vaccine access to local high schools

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Sparrow Health System is offering vaccine clinics to various mid-Michigan high schools for students 16-years-old and up. Last week, Sparrow scheduled a vaccine clinic at Okemos High School and it was a major success.

Sparrow is scheduled to provide the Pfizer vaccine at Bath High School from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday. On May 5, Waverly High School, will provide a vaccine from 12:00 p.m. until 3 p.m.; on Monday, May 10th; they will provide a vaccine to St. Johns, 3-6 p.m. Followed by Wednesday, May 12; Grand Ledge High School, will have a vaccine available from 3:00 until 6:00 p.m.

Students who are under 18-years-old need parental/guardian permission.

Each clinic will be staffed by Sparrow pharmacists, nurses athletic trainers, and community volunteers to assist with patient flow.

Sparrow has distributed over 100,000 COVID vaccines, many through the indoor vaccine site at Frandor in Lansing and the nearby drive-thru, 3131 E. Michigan Ave.

Look for more information at https://www.Sparrow.org/vaccine.