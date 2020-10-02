Sparrow first in region to offer new heart technology to patients with atrial fibrillation

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)–Officials with Sparrow tell 6 News they are now the first hospital in mid-Michigan to be able to implant a new device to heart patients that will reduce the risk of stroke caused by the abnormal heart rhythm known as atrial fibrillation.

Sparrow officials say, they began to use the Watchman FLX device last month after it was FDA approved. The new technology is intended for those with atrial fibrillation who are unable to take blood thinners.

Implanting the Watchman is a non-invasive procedure and health officials say, most patients are able to discontinue blood thinners within 45 days.