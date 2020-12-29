Sparrow Hospital allows families to reunite with COVID-19 patients

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After months of not allowing COVID-19 patients to see any visitors, things are changing at Sparrow Hospital. Family members can now see their loved ones for one hour.

Alan Vierling, President of Sparrow Hospital, says Lansing is uniquely positioned to start this program because of the decline in new COVID-19 cases.

“The folks in Mid-Michigan and the Capital Region have done a better job about controlling their behavior. so the spread of the disease isn’t as great in California this would be nearly impossible,” Vierling said.

There’s a whole process to follow: signing a waiver, being escorted in and out of the hospital, and wearing protective equipment from head to toe.

The idea came from Dr. Mindy Lane. She says it was her daughter who helped her see patient visits were a possibility.

Dr. Lane says face to face visits almost immediately help with recovery efforts.

“The difference between a zoom and a family, almost to the minute that they walk in the doors something changes. the atmosphere changes.”

It’s been one week since the program started and for now the hospital is scheduling around 8-12 visits a day.