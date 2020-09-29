Sparrow Hospital displays new 3-D printing swabs

WLNS, Mich– To keep up with testing demand, Sparrow Hospital is now the only health system in Mid-Michigan using the latest 3-d technology to produce its own nasal swabs.

When the material is in place –inside the 3-D printer— a light is then shined from the bottom which begins to build the swabs layer by layer.

Once they’re complete technicians remove the swabs and rinse them off in alcohol.

Then they leave them out to dry —until they’re placed in a curing unit that solidifies the plastic.

The final step is to inspect the swabs and if they pass, they’re sent to Sparrow Hospital.



Medical director of Sparrow laboratories Dr. James Richard says this process was created to ensure there will be no shortages of supplies.

“All of this is being done in an effort that we are able to service this community and be not necessarily self efficient but better prepared in order to address shortages as they come up,” says Dr. Richards

Creating these 3-D swabs is another effort that Sparrow Hospital is the first to do to limit the spread of the virus.



As well as offer testing for hospital patients— and to open one of the first drive -through testing sites in Michigan