Sparrow Hospital using technology to connect patients and families.

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)- With Covid-19 visitor restrictions in place in hospitals around the state

Sparrow is giving every inpatient room an ipad, so patients can see and talk to their loved-ones over the holiday season.

Officials say they know how important the love and support of family and friends is to a patient’s recovery, so they hope this will help and also keep people safe from the virus.

“It’s going to be around 500 we’re going to get one for every patient room so that every patient can have the convenience of being able to communicate with love ones as well as to access their patient information and really engaged more closely in their care,” says Tom Bres senior vice president and chief administration officer.

The iPad’s will be available in all 6 sparrow hospitals.

Officials say this was made possible thanks to donations, and support from places like the “Dart Foundation” and “PNC bank.”