This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

Lansing, Mich, (WLNS)– Sparrow hospital is working to distribute COVID-19 vaccines as quickly as possible.

Officials said Wednesday, 99% of its supply has been given out to staff and the community, which amounts to 74,202 doses.

In it’s daily update, Sparrow said 1,149 vaccines were given on Tuesday and 66% of all Sparrow caregivers have now gotten at least one dose.

Vaccine eligibility opens to everyone age 16 and older on April 5th. To learn more visit www.Sparrow.org/Vaccine.