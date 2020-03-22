Sparrow opening collection site at old Eastern High School for donated supplies

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Sparrow is receiving many generous requests for donations from the community in response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Starting at 10 a.m. Monday, we will accept needed supplies at the northwestern entrance of the old Eastern High School, 220 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Lansing. The site will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For information on dropping off items or for any questions, contact the Foundation at 517.253.6144. Please visit www.SparrowFoundation.org to learn more about how you can help and to make a financial contribution to help defray the costs of the response effort and caring for our community.

Anyone not feeling well should not come to the donation site. We will be happy to accept your donation when you are healthy.

We are accepting the following new or unopened items:

· Disposable face masks

· N95 masks, including 3D printed

· Eye protection including face shields and safety goggles

· Disposable gowns

· Disposable non-latex gloves

· Surgical caps

· Disposable foot covers

· Bleach

· Bleach or anti-microbial sanitizing wipes

· Hand sanitizer

· PAPRs (Power air purifying respirators) and PAPR hoods

· Nasal flock swabs (FLOQ swabs)

· Ventilator parts from Hamilton G5, Servo I and S, Trilogy, LTV 1200, HT 50, 7200 Puritan Bennett, including ventilator heaters, probes, wires, and disposable adapters

· Fisher & Payal MR850 wires and heaters

· Hand-sewn reusable masks

Items we will not accept are:

· Medications

· Food

· Blankets

· Medical equipment

· Other supplies not named above

Please remember there are steps you can take to keep flu-like illness at bay:

· Wash your hands frequently

· Cover your cough

· Stay home if you’re sick

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick

· Clean and disinfect frequently used surfaces daily

· Practice social distancing at all times Go to Sparrow.org/Coronavirus for the latest resources and information.