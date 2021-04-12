Sparrow opens indoor vaccine site for 3,000 shots a day but are low on staff

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. that the United States and many other countries started using two months ago.(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) Today Sparrow hospital expanded their vaccination efforts by turning the old Sears building at Frandor into a vaccination site.

Officials at Sparrow say they are planning on giving 3,000 shots a day, but are taking it one step at a time.

Sparrow says right now 22 volunteers and 28 people who are trained to give the vaccine working a day, but they need more than that in order to fully run a vaccine site this big.

Candace Metclaf a retired anesthesiologist who worked at Sparrow and she says she’s here today as an effort to help people get vaccinated.

“I had plenty of free time and its a great way to help out they need people who are skilled vaccinators, we also need people to help people move around we have had a lot of turnout as you can see from the yellow t shirts behind me. The community is so happy to get vaccinated its sucha relief to have this medication we have a lot of it now so I would encourage people to sign up to get their vaccine we’re happy to be meeting these needs.”

Sparrow has been reaching out to retired physicians and nurses who are trained to give vaccines and they also need more general volunteers to help.