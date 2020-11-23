Sparrow revises nicotine-free hiring policy amid ongoing pandemic

LANSING, MI – At a difficult economic time when many people face uncertain job futures, Sparrow has revised its hiring policy in order to allow the hiring of applicants who test positive for tobacco or nicotine as part of their pre-employment screening process as long as they attend a smoking cessation program.

In 2011, as part of Sparrow’s mission to improve the health of the people in our communities, we were among the first hospitals in Michigan to enact a policy to prohibit anyone from being hired at Sparrow and its affiliates if they tested positive for tobacco or nicotine products in any form.

The change not only contributes to the health and well-being of our applicants but will also increase job opportunities to area residents and will aid Sparrow in hiring new caregivers who are crucial in our response to the pandemic.

The new change was made after a review of the policy and its impact on our community members.

For more information, go to sparrow.org/careers.