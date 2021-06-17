Spectrum Health and Beaumont Health announce plans to merge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health and Beaumont Health on the southeastern side of the state say they are preparing to merge.

Leaders from both health care systems will hold an 11:30 a.m. press conference to discuss the proposed merger. That will stream live on woodtv.com.

Beaumont, the state’s largest health care provider, and Spectrum, the largest health care provider and largest employer in West Michigan, announced in a Thursday morning release they have signed a letter of intent to “explore creating a new health system.” That process will require the approval of government regulators.

“Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health are leaders in our respective markets, and by bringing together our organizations to create a new system, we have the opportunity to deliver greater value in high-quality and affordable health care to our communities,” Spectrum Health President and CEO Tina Freese Decker said in a statement. “Together, we can provide a more personalized experience that prioritizes individuals’ health while also attracting and retaining great talent to our vibrant communities.”

The temporarily named BHSH System would have headquarters in both Grand Rapids and Southfield, where Beaumont is based. For now, the Spectrum and Beaumont names on hospitals won’t change — though they probably will in the future as an overall brand is established.

The new system would be run by Freese Decker and a board of 15, including seven members from each hospital and one additional member. Beaumont Health Board Chair Julie Fream would chair the new system’s board. Beaumont’s president and CEO, John Fox, would assist in the transition and then exit the organization.

Together, Spectrum and Beaumont run 22 hospitals and 305 outpatient clinics and have some 64,000 employees, including 7,500 doctors and 15,000 nurses. Priority Health, Spectrum’s insurance provider, will also be involved in the merger.

Crain’s Detroit Business reports the merger would make the new company the largest employer in the state.

The hospital systems say the merger would “build a stronger future and provide more accessible, affordable and equitable health care coverage for people across the state.”

“Our organizations share complementary strengths in areas such as quality and have similar missions, visions and values,” Fox stated. “We also both have deep relationships in our communities that are built upon providing excellent care and service. Together, we can leverage both of our strengths to further our focus on providing exceptional care for our communities.”

Updates on the pending merger can be found at ForMichiganByMichigan.org.