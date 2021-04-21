Spectrum Health to hold COVID-19 update this afternoon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Spectrum Health officials will hold a virtual press conference this afternoon to discuss the current COVID-19 surge and the vaccine rollout.

The 2:30 p.m. briefing will stream live on woodtv.com.

On hand to discuss the state of the surge will be Spectrum Health President and CEO Tina Freese Decker, Spectrum Health West Michigan President Dr. Darryl Elmouchi, Spectrum Health emergency medicine Dr. John Throop and Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital PresidentDr. Hossain Marandi.

KEY STATEWIDE METRICS

When the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases its latest virus data this afternoon, Michigan is will almost certainly surpass 800,000 total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic and could also surpass 17,000 deaths.

While the state continues to see high case and test positivity rates, the case rate appearing to have leveled off somewhat and the test rate having declined slightly. Still, the state continues to have the worst outbreak in the country, with the highest case rate and numbers.

The state also has the second most confirmed cases of the more transmissible B.1.1.7 variant, behind only Florida, at 3,455. B.1.1.7 was first identified in the United Kingdom. Michigan also has 15 confirmed case of the B.1.351 variant, first identified in South Africa; 78 cases of B.1.427/B.1.429, which came out of California; and 26 of P.1, first identified in Brazilian travelers.

A large number of people continue to be hospitalized with the virus, with more than 4,000 confirmed adult inpatients now than during the fall surge. No other state has as high inpatient bed or ICU bed utilization. West Michigan-based Spectrum Health had 291 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday morning, 17 fewer than the day before. The hospital system peaked at 350 in late November.

While the number of daily deaths isn’t as high now as it was at this point of the fall surge, the number is climbing. It increased 25% last week from the week before. Michigan ranks eighth in highest number of deaths and 11th in highest death rate, dropping three spots in the latter.

VACCINES

The state has received more than 8 million vaccine doses and more than 6 million of those have been administered. Nearly 46% of the state’s population over the age of 16 has received at least one shot and nearly 32% has finished their doses. The goal is to reach 70%.

MDHHS says it has tracked 694 cases in which someone contracted the virus after they were considered fully vaccinated — that is, 14 days after their final shot. That’s less than .03% of the more than 2.5 million people in Michigan who have finished their doses.

Of the cases — referred to as breakthrough cases — 14 people were hospitalized. The state says 14 of the people also died, 12 of whom were older than 65.

MDHHS epidemiologists noted that none of the vaccines have a 100% efficacy rate and that the number of breakthrough cases is within the expected range. They also pointed that those who were vaccinated and still tested positive were less likely than unvaccinated people to show symptoms, require hospitalization or die.

Vaccination appointments are becoming more widely available. The Ottawa County Department of Public health is hosting a walk-in clinic Wednesday until 6 p.m. at the Holland Civic Center Clinic at 150 W. 8th St. for those 16 and up. People can get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

People age 18 and up can also walk in or schedule an appointment at Holland Hospital Urgent Care this week to get their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Finally, a walk-in clinic will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Walgreens Clinic at Grand Valley State University’s Holland Campus at 515 S. Waverly Road.