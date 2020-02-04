Sports community reacts to Dantonio retirement announcement

Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio leads the team onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The sports community was rocked with the sudden news of MSU Head Football Coach Mark Dantonio announcing his retirement late this afternoon.

To all Spartans: Thank you for everything. You have truly helped my dreams come true. pic.twitter.com/uKkubvp1cW — Mark Dantonio (@DantonioMark) February 4, 2020

Dantonio’s announcement on Tuesday ends a 13-year run with the Spartans.

A great coach and an even better man! Thank you for everything Coach, you’ve impacted countless of us on and off the field. A true Legend 🐐🐐 https://t.co/hIjeGyXMl2 — Kendrick4️⃣8️⃣ (@kennyw97) February 4, 2020

Defensive coordinator Mike Tressel will be the acting head coach while Michigan State seeks a replacement for Dantonio.



Dantonio went 114-57 as Michigan State’s coach and won Big Ten titles in 2010, 2013 and 2015. The last of those three seasons included a trip to the College Football Playoff, but the Spartans declined after that. They went 7-6 this past season.

“Today marks one of the most difficult decisions that I have ever made here at Michigan State,” Dantonio said in a statement. “I would first like to thank our fans, alumni, and our administration — both past and present staff and especially our current and past players and coaches for all their support, hard work and dedication over these past 13 years. You have truly helped make my dreams come true.”

Dantonio said he still plans to have a role within the university and athletic department.



“After much reflection and discussion with my family, I feel that it is now time for change as we enter into a new decade of Michigan State Football,” he said.

Dino one of the best… I owe so much of my development as a player and a man to him. He was always tough and demanding but incredibly fair.



2002 doesn't' happen for @OhioStateFB without Mark Dantonio. As a Zanesville, OH native the OSU game always meant a lot to him. https://t.co/4vW6v5Ut5A — Bobby Carpenter (@Bcarp3) February 4, 2020