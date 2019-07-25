“Sprout” Pet of The Day July 25

Meet “Sprout”, our Pet of The Day today.

Sprout is a sad, but sweet girl who has not had the easiest life.

She is currently being treated for a skin condition, but should be happy and healthy in no time.

Once she is feeling better, she should be a sweet, spunky girl again.

Right now she wants nothing more than a comfy couch and some TLC.

Sprout is about five-years-old and is up to date on vaccines as well as microchipped.

If you are interested in adopting her, please contact Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at (517) 676 – 8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St. in Mason.

