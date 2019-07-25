“Sprout” Pet of The Day July 25

Michigan voters may change the state's term limit laws.

In 2020 voters could get a shot at changing the state's 27-year-old term limit laws and a group that led a successful petition on gerrymandering last year may get into the issue soon.

From the 6,000 grassroots volunteers who successfully changed the way the state draws voting district lines with a statewide ballot proposal could be another effort to create state house and senate term limits

The law would restrict house members to six years in office and eight years for state senators.

When the Voters Not Politicians leaders stage meetings around the state, complaints over term limits always emerges.

The Executive Director of Voters Not Politicians feels a passion among those same volunteers to change term limits.

"People are understanding and making the connection between a dysfunction government and the really really restrictive term limits that we have," said Voters Not Politicians Executive Director Nancy Wang.

A petition drive would be needed to get this before voters in November of 2020. This drive requires not only volunteers, but money and other groups to join the anti-term limit effort.

"We are seriously looking at it, i wouldn't call it a term limit petition drive at this point. we are looking at the policy and at what other partners or stakeholders might be interested in term limit reform," said Ms. Wang.

Ms. Wang asked the Michigan Farm Bureau and other groups to join in, if the petition drive is launched.

She will also reach out to the state chamber of commerce which has flirted with changing term limits.

She reports one of the elements driving volunteers to get involved are lame duck legislative session.

"The voters dont like the 400 plus bills that got passed and jammed through with no electoral consequences for anyone," said Ms. Wang.

The decision on a term limit petition drive will be made by the end of the year.