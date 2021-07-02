Stabenow and Peters announce more than $100k in funding for Capital Region International Airport

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — According to U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, the U.S. Department of Transportation will be giving $111,940 to the Capital Region International Airport.

“Having reliable and safe air service is important to Michigan tourism, commerce, and economic development. This grant is an important investment in the infrastructure of our airports and will help our communities rebound from the pandemic.” Senator Debbie Stabenow

The Federal Aviation Administration grant will help improve the airport’s runways. The grant was made possible in part by the American Rescue Plan Act, which Stabenow and Peters helped pass in Congress.