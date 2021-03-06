Stabenow, Peters react to historic $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today the Senate narrowly approved President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

The final vote was 50-49. All Democrats voted in favor of the bill, while all Republicans voting against it.

And here in Michigan Democratic Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters issued a statement today about the passing of the relief bill.

Senator Debbie Stabenow: “Michigan families have been through so much this past year just trying to keep their families safe, educate their children at home and survive the financial challenges of this health pandemic. They need and deserve to know that their government has their back. The American Rescue Plan does just that. The Plan we just passed will get vaccines into people’s arms, provide direct financial help for people to survive the pandemic and help return students safely back to school and so much more.”

Senator Gary Peters: “The American Rescue Plan will make a difference for Michiganders by providing robust relief to get through this unprecedented public health and economic crisis. With $1,400 stimulus checks and critical investments to help schools safely reopen and accelerate vaccine distribution, this relief will provide a massive shot in the arm of Michiganders and Americans across the country. We are seeing reasons for hope with the increase in vaccines, but we cannot let up. We must work to get this package signed into law quickly — this virus does not take a day off, and neither can we.”