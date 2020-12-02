Starting in 2021: MSU students will have to live on campus for 2 years

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Beginning in the fall of 2021, Michigan State University students will have to live on campus for two years.

According to a university press release, MSU is reinstating the two-year on campus housing rule for the first time since the 1980’s.

Some students say it’s a decision they don’t understand.

Kate Crannell, a first-year student said it’s not fair to students given how uncertain many things are during the pandemic.

“I think it’s a little unfair considering some students may feel uncomfortable living on campus with the pandemic still going on,” Crannell said.

Freshman Gray Glasser says it adds another burden to students already going through a tough time.

“I think it’s completely ridiculous,” Glasser said. “I think it’s a total money grab for the university. I think they’re really kicking our students when we’re down and I really think they’re just trying to get more money out of us. and as much as they can,” he said.

the cost of room and board for two semesters for an incoming freshman is $10,522.

The university says the decision was several years in the making with the aim of seeing higher graduation rates and more students succeed.

City of East Lansing Mayor Aaron Stephens, says it will take time to understand some of the financial challenges the new rules will create for the local economy but he also see’s it as an opportunity for education.

“It might offer maybe a bigger opportunity to do some education about what it really means to be a community member in East Lansing,” he said.

MSU says it’s currently working to finalize the plan and any exemptions for the two- year rule.