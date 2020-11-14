Starting Monday Sparrow Hospital will require pre order to get COVID-19 test

Mich. (WLNS)- The latest state report shows Michigan has broken yet another record for daily coronavirus infections. Over 8,000 new cases were added yesterday resulting in the state having a total of 244,741 of confirmed Covid-19 cases and 7,929 deaths.

Not only are cases on the rise, testing is as well. Health officials report 45,000 tests are being conducted daily.

Since there is a higher demand in testing, Sparrow Hospital is no longer accepting people who just show up for a test. Their new requirements say people must pre order through either a qualified medical provider or by completing the MySparrow app process.

This will be effective Monday November 16th.

Go to www.Sparrow.org/lab for more information.