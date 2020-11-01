State and city officials talk about voter intimidation

Mich. (WLNS) Election day is just two days away— and state officials say they’re expecting a historic voter turn out this year.



However, state and local officials worry that voter intimidation could happen at the polls.

State representative Sarah Anthony, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum and others held a virtual conference to discuss what voters should keep in mind come Tuesday.

Byrum says they will be monitoring who is speaking to each other at the polls to make sure voter intimidation does not occur. “Pollsters can be 20 feet away from the location entrance and they can ask you how you voted but they can not talk to you on your way in, only talk to you on your way out.”

Byrum says she does not take voter intimidation lightly. “I have zero tolerance for voter intimidation, I have been known to call the cops on a former mayor so you let me know if there are any problems .”

Dale Copedge, member of the NAACP Lansing branch says he is working with other non profit organizations throughout Lansing to make sure that people can vote peacefully and not be disturbed by others intimidating them.

“We will make sure that all the polls are covered with poll watchers and challengers and those things are very important,” Copedge.

Officials say this year they are expecting a large in person voter turn out. Byrum says strict precautious will be in affect to keep everyone safe.

“Those who are inside of the polls are required to wear a mask and hand sanitizer will be everywhere.”