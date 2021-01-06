Watch: MDHHS epidemiologist ‘expecting a rebound’ in COVID-19 cases

Watch the press conference with the MDHHS epidemiologist here.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan’s chief epidemiologist says the state’s decline in coronavirus cases has plateaued and that health officials are “expecting a rebound.”

Dr. Sarah Lyon-Callo, the director of the Bureau of Epidemiology and Population Health at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said during a virtual press conference Wednesday Michigan reported the 20th highest number of new coronavirus cases of any state last week and the eighth highest number of deaths. The state dropped one ranking in both of those metrics. The case rate dropped for the sixth week in a row last week, but Lyon-Callo noted it is still twice as high as in early October.

She also said considering the data she’s seeing, “we’re not going to see this continued decline.”

She also noted that a new variant of the virus that was first detected in the United Kingdom has not yet been detected in Michigan, but that it “could have significant impacts on the spread of the disease in the state.”

Hospitalizations have declined 40% since Dec. 1, but Lyon-Callo said the rate of decline has slowed. She said about 13% off all hospital beds in the state now have COVID-19 patients in them. Thirty percent of all intensive care beds are treating COVID-19 patients, a decline of 17% over the past week.

The rate of deaths is also improving. In the week of Dec. 20 to Dec. 26, there were 572 COVID-19 related deaths, 181 fewer than the week prior.

Lyon-Callo noted the state has seen a drop in the number of people getting tested, now at an average of about 33,400 daily. There was a decline over the holidays and then a slight resurgence afterward.

“We need to get those numbers up so we can understand what is happening with the spread of the epidemic in the state,” she said.

You can find a testing site near you at Michigan.gov/coronavirustest.

The rate of daily positive tests dipped to nearly 8% the week of Christmas, but has since increased to a seven-day average of 9.6%. That’s more than three times higher than the 3% threshold public health officials look for to demonstrate community spread is controlled.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, joined as usual by Michigan’s chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, will also hold a briefing on the state’s response to the virus at 1:30 p.m. That will also stream live on woodtv.com and air on WOOD TV8.

In all, the virus has infected more than 504,000 people in Michigan since it was first detected in the state in March 2020 and been linked to nearly 12,900 deaths. Updated case and death counts will be released by the state this afternoon.

Vaccine distribution continues, though it has been going more slowly than many would have hoped and some have complained about who is getting vaccines right now, arguing they’re not the most at risk. The state’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that of 520,150 COVID-19 doses in the state, 140,245 had been administered as of Tuesday.