State gives safety tips for driving in the winter

Mich. (WLNS) -The Michigan Department of Transportation encourages drivers to practice safe winter weather driving.



The State says roads can be unpredictable at times so it is important to drive slower than the posted speed limit and to leave extra space between your car and other vehicles.

It’s also important to make sure you plan ahead and give yourself more time to get to your destination.



Michigan law requires drivers to clear snow off all windows, taillights, rear lamps, headlamps, and license plates, if you don’t– you could get a ticket.

MDOT also wants to remind people to make sure their wipers are in good condition.

Having an emergency kit ready in your vehicle is also beneficial. Some items in that kit could be

things like a flashlight, blanket, and a shovel.