State GOP allowed to appeal absentee ballot decision

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)—The Republican-controlled legislature has been granted the right to intervene and appeal a groundbreaking court decision that allows Michigan absentee ballots to be counted for 14 days after the election.

The ruling now means the case is certain to land in a higher court in the final weeks of the campaign season.

Judge Cynthia Stephens, noting mail delivery problems, recently ruled absentee ballots that are postmarked by Nov. 2 can be counted if they arrive within two weeks after the Nov. 3 election.

Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, both Democrats, have declined to appeal the new decision.

