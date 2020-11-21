State hits record number of positive Covid-19 cases, State health officials are concerned with Thanksgiving this week

Mich. (WLNS)- The states top epidemiologist Sarah Lyon-Callo, says Michigan is the fifth deadliest state in the country for covid-19 and the latest report reveals Michigan broke another grim record.

The state reported 9, 779 new cases setting a new record day high.

This week Michigan’s chief medical executive says indoor gatherings are a major way that covid-19 is spreading right now.



Adding if people are gathering for Thanksgiving it is very likely the virus will be around the table.

right now Michigan has over 295,000 cases of the coronavirus and 8,377 deaths.

It is important to know that the Governors recent order limits indoor gatherings to two households at any one time.