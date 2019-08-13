State lawmakers hear challenges farmers face after record breaking rainfall

Michigan Farmers are dealing with a difficult grow season after record rainfall this spring affected planting.



State Lawmakers got a first-hand account of the situation, from the people who are affected by it the most.



Stephanie Schafer is a 6th generation dairy farmer from Clinton County.

She says this year was one of the toughest ones she’s experienced.

“The biggest challenge was trying to get corn this spring. The challenge comes with not having corn grain in that corn.” said Stephanie Schafer.

Which will effect the cows

“If they don’t have good nutrition, were looking at a potential health issue and lower milk production. We’re looking at the 5th year of low milk prices and it’s been a struggle to keep things current and on time.”



Experts say the agriculture industry has been facing these problems for years and it is not a cycle that is easy to break.



“We as legislators may not be able to solve all the problems, but we need to cognizant of the fact that agriculture provides a significant economic impact for our state and there’s value just in that.” Said Rep. Julie Alexander.



Another concern is the uncertainty with the recent trade agreement between the U.S. and China.



“We as a legislature put a letter together to Sonny Purdue and President Trump to help him understand, that we understand you move forward with these trade issues. And to try to find resolution that is fair to our Michigan farmers, that it is affecting us and i believe progress is being made.” Rep. Julie Alexander added.



State Rep. Julie Alexander says lawmakers need to keep listening and find solutions.



Stephanie Schafer says farmers are just trying to survive one day at a time.