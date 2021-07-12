State police honor 50 employees for their service

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This morning, approximately 50 members of the Michigan State Police (MSP) were honored for receiving a promotion, completing 35 years of service or were received recognition from the Department’s Board of Awards.

MSP Director Col. Joe Gasper stated,

I remain steadfastly proud of how our members continue to answer the call to serve and I want to take this opportunity to acknowledge the immense amount of good work being done across our department every day. Over the past year, our enforcement members and other front-line workers have shown up every day committed, prepared and ready to perform the important and critical job of keeping the public safe. And for every in-person worker, there was a member working just as hard in a remote capacity to support our members and the stakeholders we serve.”

The MSP typically holds three employee recognition ceremonies to recognize and thank their employees for their service. During this ceremony, five special awards were presented, two Meritorious Service awards and three Bravery Awards.

According to a release from MSP, the award for Meritorious Service is given for service performed in the line of duty that shows diligence and perseverance, performs difficult tasks in unforeseen circumstances and exceeds expectations.

The Citation for Bravery is awarded for when a member in the line of duty performs an act that endangers themselves, typically saving a life, a serious crime was prevented or a person who has committed a serious crime was arrested.