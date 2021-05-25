State police working to prevent and reduce traffic crashes

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police troopers will be out patrolling I-96 Tuesday morning.

MSP made the announcement on Twitter that troopers will be out on the highway from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and their goal is to prevent and reduce traffic crashes. They are reminding drivers to drive the speed limit and buckle up.

🚨PATROL ALERT🚨: Troopers in 🚓 and on 🏍 will be on I-96 in Clinton County today patrolling between 7:00 am to 10:00 am. Our goal is to prevent and reduce traffic crashes. So drive the speed limit and #BuckleUp. pic.twitter.com/zNGsFSrvnb — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) May 25, 2021

According to Michigan State Police data, there have been 337 traffic-related deaths in 2021 and The Traffic Crash Reporting Unit receives and processes approximately 315,000 crashes annually.