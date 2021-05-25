State police working to prevent and reduce traffic crashes

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police troopers will be out patrolling I-96 Tuesday morning.
MSP made the announcement on Twitter that troopers will be out on the highway from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and their goal is to prevent and reduce traffic crashes. They are reminding drivers to drive the speed limit and buckle up.
According to Michigan State Police data, there have been 337 traffic-related deaths in 2021 and The Traffic Crash Reporting Unit receives and processes approximately 315,000 crashes annually.