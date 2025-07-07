LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– A proposed bill to bring back cursive writing and reading in Michigan classrooms has been introduced to the Michigan Legislature.

House Bill 4675 will require the Michigan Department of Education to create programs and curriculums for cursive handwriting and reading. The bill was introduced by State Representative Brenda Carter (D-Pontiac).

“Many children today are not being taught how to read or write in cursive — a foundational skill that not only enables them to sign their own name, but also gives them access to important historical documents, including many of our nation’s founding texts,” said Carter in a news release sent to 6 News.

“I’ve been proud to introduce this bill in each of my prior three terms, and in its most recent form, it passed out of the House with overwhelming bipartisan support. I’m going to keep going to bat for this policy because of how important it is. This is a commonsense step to help ensure our students aren’t left behind when it comes to a skill that connects them to both practical tasks and our shared history and culture.”